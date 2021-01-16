MARKET NEWS

Britain reports third-highest daily COVID-19 death toll

The number of people recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test rose by 1,295 to 88,590.

Reuters
January 16, 2021 / 10:27 PM IST

Britain reported its third-highest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, but the number of new infections dropped to its lowest level this year.

Some 41,346 people tested positive, down from 55,761 on Friday and the lowest daily total since Dec. 27.

first published: Jan 16, 2021 10:24 pm

