English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Britain, Malta sign deal covering defence, migration

    The agreement was signed during a short visit to the island by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who met Foreign Minister Ian Borg.

    Reuters
    February 10, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Britain and its former Mediterranean colony Malta signed a wide-ranging cooperation agreement on Friday covering areas including security and defence, migration, education, health and trade.

    The agreement was signed during a short visit to the island by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who met Foreign Minister Ian Borg.

    Malta gained independence from Britain in 1964 and the two countries have traditionally enjoyed a close friendship. They were allies in areas such as taxation policy in the European Union before Britain left the bloc.

    No details of the Bilateral Cooperation Framework Agreement were given, but Britain has over the years trained officers of the Maltese armed forces in its military academies. It has also awarded scholarships to Maltese students and provided specialised medical care to Maltese patients.