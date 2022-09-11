Britain, joining the U.S., rejects Putin’s criticism of grain export deal

File image of Russian President Vladimir Putin

Britain’s defense intelligence agency Sunday rejected an assertion by President Vladimir Putin of Russia that just a small percentage of the grain being exported from Ukraine since August was being sent to developing nations, calling it a “deliberate misinformation strategy” intended “to deflect blame for food security issues.”

Putin argued in a speech last week that almost all the grain shipped from Ukraine under a deal brokered by the United Nations in July was being sent to the European Union and not to the poorest nations with the greatest need. A senior American official earlier dismissed Putin’s criticisms.

Britain’s defense intelligence agency said Sunday that according to U.N. figures, about 30% of the grain had been to low and middle-income countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The U.N. said that as of Friday, 108 voyages from Ukrainian ports had carried nearly 2.5 million metric tons of grains and other foodstuffs. That includes two ships carrying grain for the World Food Program, including 23,300 tons of wheat to Djibouti and 37,500 tons of wheat to Yemen.

Putin appeared to be alluding to those two ships when he contended last week that “only two vessels were loaded under the U.N.’s global food program, which particularly implies the assistance to those countries most in need.”

But the full list of ships includes several others traveling to low and middle-income countries, including Somalia, Iran, India, Sudan and Egypt. About 30% of the grain shipped under the program was sent to EU states.

The largest single recipient was Turkey, which received about 20% of the grain. Turkey helped broker the deal in July and is a major transfer point. Jim O’Brien, a U.S. official who heads the State Department’s Office of Sanctions Coordination, said Friday that he believed much of the grain shipped to Turkey would continue to developing nations.

“Now, we don’t know where all of the grain that stops in Turkey and gets repackaged goes, but Turkey is historically a major trading point for food that is going to the Global South, so much of that probably is,” O’Brien said.

Without mentioning Putin specifically, O’Brien rejected attacks on the grain program. “The criticisms are wrong,” he said. “They’re loud wrong.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

By Austin Ramzy