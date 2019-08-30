App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Britain has 'nothing credible' to replace Brexit backstop: Ireland

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants the backstop -- the fallback provisions for the border between EU member Ireland and UK-ruled Northern Ireland -- to be scrapped completely.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Britain has come up with "nothing credible" to replace the controversial Irish backstop in its deal to leave the EU, Ireland's foreign minister said Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants the backstop -- the fallback provisions for the border between EU member Ireland and UK-ruled Northern Ireland -- to be scrapped completely.

With the clock ticking down to the October 31 departure date and Johnson insisting he will not postpone, the EU is pressing Britain to come up with workable alternatives.

Close

"We all want to get a deal but at the moment nothing credible has come from the British government in the context of an alternative to the backstop," Coveney said as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Helsinki.

related news

"If that changes, great. We'll look at it in Dublin but more importantly it can be the basis of a discussion in Brussels but it's got to be credible."

Fears among Brexit-supporters that the backstop could leave Britain tied indefinitely to EU rules were a major reason why British MPs voted down the current divorce deal three times.

Brussels and Dublin insist the backstop is essentially to safeguard the EU single market and avoid risking the return of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

Johnson wants to replace the backstop with a commitment to find so-called "alternative arrangements" in the future, but Coveney said this was not good enough.

"We will not allow a really important element of the withdrawal agreement to be removed... to be replaced with something that doesn't stand up to scrutiny and is simply a promise that we'll do our best to solve the problem but not explain how," he said.

"That is not an approach that either Ireland or the EU will support." Brexit negotiators from the two sides are to meet twice a week throughout September in a bid to find a way through the deadlock, London said on Thursday.

Johnson insists Britain will leave on October 31 come what may -- even if it means crashing out in a chaotic "no deal" Brexit that causes economic turmoil.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #World News

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.