you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Britain considers ministerial boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Britain was yet to take a decision on whether government representatives would attend the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Reuters
December 08, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST
People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are seen near the lit-up Olympic rings at top of the Olympic Tower, a year ahead of the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in Beijing, China February 4, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are seen near the lit-up Olympic rings at top of the Olympic Tower, a year ahead of the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in Beijing, China February 4, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

Britain is considering approving a limited government attendance at the Beijing Olympics that would stop short of a full-on diplomatic boycott, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Britain was yet to take a decision on whether government representatives would attend the Beijing Winter Olympics.
