Britain appoints barrister to investigate complaints about Deputy PM Dominic Raab

Reuters
Nov 23, 2022 / 08:06 PM IST

Britain on Wednesday said a barrister had been appointed to lead an independent investigation into Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab after two formal complaints about his behaviour, the latest case of alleged bullying in government.

Adam Tolley, a barrister at Fountain Court Chambers, will lead the investigation, the terms of reference published by the government said, without saying when it would be completed.

"The investigation should be completed as swiftly as possible and the investigator will proceed on this basis," the government said. "The report of the investigation will be made public."

Raab said in a letter to Sunak a week ago that he had been notified of two separate complaints, one from when he was foreign minister and one from his tenure as justice minister.

He requested an independent investigation into the complaints.

Some officials who have worked for Raab say he was a tough and demanding boss, with others being quoted by local media as saying he was rude, aggressive and a bully. Raab has denied the allegations.