App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bringing back money sent abroad illegally is top priority of Pakistan government: Finance Minister

Umar said that nobody, including himself, knew exactly how much wealth Pakistanis had stashed abroad, except the $8 billion invested in the Dubai real estate market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan's Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that the priority of the new government is to bring back the "huge" amount of funds transferred abroad through the illegal practice of money laundering, amid reports that $200 billion had been stashed abroad by Pakistanis.

Umar said that nobody, including himself, knew exactly how much wealth Pakistanis had stashed abroad, except the $8 billion invested in the Dubai real estate market, as stated by the Dubai Real Estate Authority, Dawn reported.

They were "huge amounts and since we have been talking about this, the first decision of the cabinet under Prime Minister Imran Khan was to constitute a task force, which has been given two weeks to formulate a strategy to repatriate the looted money that has been filtered out of Pakistan thanks to years of corruption," the paper quoted Umar as saying.

Talking to the media after he was given his first briefing as the minister for finance by the secretary, Umar said that the former finance minister, Ishaq Dar, had stated on the floor of the National Assembly that $200 billion had been stashed abroad, the paper reported.

But, Umar said, the previous government had failed to take any concrete measures to repatriate the money, the paper reported.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 08:10 pm

tags #Asad Umar #Pakistan #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.