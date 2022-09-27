English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Is A Depreciating Currency Good For A Country? | MC Explains With Latha Venkatesh
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Bridgestone supplier’s 190% rally in India faces slowdown risk

    With no clear signs that the global macro economic situation will improve soon, demand for its products has waned in the July to September quarter as the company’s top customers stocked up on inventories and held back from fresh orders.

    Bloomberg
    September 27, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
    An employee pushes Bridgestone Corp's truck tires in a warehouse at the company's tire shop in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Bridgestone will cut about 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion) of spending this year and issue a forecast that assumes another wave of Covid-19 infections in the coming months, Chief Executive Officer Shuichi Ishibashi said. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

    An employee pushes Bridgestone Corp's truck tires in a warehouse at the company's tire shop in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Bridgestone will cut about 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion) of spending this year and issue a forecast that assumes another wave of Covid-19 infections in the coming months, Chief Executive Officer Shuichi Ishibashi said. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

    Volatile commodity prices may pose a threat to this year’s stellar rally in shares of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd., an Indian supplier to tire makers such as Bridgestone Corp. and Yokohama Rubber Co.

    With no clear signs that the global macro economic situation will improve soon, demand for its products has waned in the July to September quarter as the company’s top customers stocked up on inventories and held back from fresh orders.

    Shares of Rajratan Global have more than doubled this year

    The company, which makes metal wires that hold tires together, has seen its shares rise around 190% this year, making it the second-best performer on a guage of consumer-discretionary companies in India. The firm, though, is concerned that stubborn inflationary pressures have eaten into demand -- both at home and abroad.

    It isn’t alone. In recent months, companies including Unilever Plc’s India unit and domestic consumer goods firms Britannia Industries Ltd. and Dabur India Ltd. have moved toward lighter loads in their cheapest packages amid elevated input costs to sustain demand.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Demand was more than our capacity until last quarter, but we see pressure on demand in the second quarter,” Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Chordia said in a telephone interview late last week. “Exports have come down, so tire companies are not operating fully.”

    India’s financial year runs from April to March and the second quarter refers to the July to September period.

    The Indore-based company plans to enter the European market in the next six months and is in talks with Bridgestone, Trelleborg Automotive Group AB and Nokian Tyres Inc. for tie ups.

    “Europe is a big market for tire manufacturing and we have appointed a marketing person there,” Chordia said.

    Chordia added the company’s manufacturing plant based in the southern Indian city of Chennai will start trial production by early next year and will cater mostly to the European market. The total capacity of the Chennai plant will be 60,000 tons per annum, of which the company plans to ship 50% to the European market, Chordia said.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Bridgestone #slowdown #World News
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 11:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.