English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    BRICS bank to open India's regional office in GIFT City in Gujarat

    Working in close coordination with the NDB Headquarters, the Indian Regional Office will focus on project origination

    PTI
    May 20, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
    Representational Image (Pixabay)

    Representational Image (Pixabay)

    The New Development Bank (NDB) of the BRICS countries has announced plans to open its regional office of India at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to cater to infrastructure and sustainable development needs of the country.

    Working in close coordination with the NDB Headquarters, the Indian Regional Office will focus on project origination including initial project preparation and technical assistance, pipeline development, project implementation and monitoring as well as regional portfolio management, the bank said in a press release.

    Headquartered in Shanghai, the NDB was established by BRICS nations, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The bank formally opened in July 2015. Besides the five founding members, the NDB has admitted Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uruguay and Egypt have been previously admitted as members further expanding the bank’s global outreach.

    "The Indian Regional Office will be instrumental in enhancing NDB’s engagement with borrowers and stakeholders. IRO expands our on-the-ground presence, contributing to preparing and implementing projects," Marcos Troyjo, NDB President said.

    Since its inception, NDB has built a robust and diversified portfolio of infrastructure and sustainable development projects. "Our regional offices proved instrumental for ensuring successful portfolio growth. In this context, the Indian Regional Office is part of NDB’s effort to increase the quality and complexity of its operations, creating a network of business and development opportunities,"the press release said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The launch of the Bank’s IRO aims to cater to infrastructure and sustainable development needs in India and Bangladesh, contributing to economic growth and sustainable development in South Asia, in line with the NDB’s mandate.

    The Bank is in the final stages of preparing for the physical opening of the office. NDB will soon announce the appointment of the Director-General, India Regional Office, the press release added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Brazil #Brics #China #India #iro #New Development Bank #Russia #South Africa
    first published: May 20, 2022 07:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.