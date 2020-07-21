'Brics' bank lends Brazil $1 billion to soften COVID-19 economic blow

The funds will be allocated to the federal government's emergency aid payment program, which the NDB estimates could benefit 5 million informal workers, low-income families and unemployed people.
The New Development Bank of the "BRICS" group of leading emerging economies will lend Brazil $1 billion to help combat the economic damage from the COVID-19 crisis, the institution said.
"NDB financing is an important tool for the Brazilian government to ensure a robust fiscal response to fight the pandemic and allow priority investments to be made, thus supporting the economic recovery," the NDB said in a statement.