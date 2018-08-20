App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Brexit vote could 'in theory' be reversed : EU minister Pierre Moscovici

Moscovici was replying on French radio to a question related to a move by the co-founder of fashion brand Superdry to donate a million pounds.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Britain's vote to leave the European Union could "in theory" be reversed although there is a still a strong probability it will go ahead, said the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici on Monday.

Moscovici was replying on French radio to a question related to a move by the co-founder of fashion brand Superdry to donate a million pounds ($1.28 million) to the campaign for a referendum on the final Brexit agreement.

Asked whether the Brexit vote could be reversed, Moscovici told France Inter radio: "It is, in theory it is up to the British themselves who have made the decision to leave, to decide ultimately if they will or not, and how they will do it."

"The probability of Brexit is nevertheless very strong because there has been a vote of the people, a referendum" added Moscovici.

Asked if there would definitely be a deal between Britain and the European Union regarding the terms of Brexit, Moscovici also replied: "Not necessarily."
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 02:45 pm

