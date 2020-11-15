PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 03:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Brexit talks must have breakthrough this week: British minister

"Otherwise, it gets quite difficult and we do start to run out of time to implement it," Environment Secretary George Eustice added.

Reuters

Brexit talks must make progress this week ahead of the end-of-year expiry of Britain's transition deal with the European Union, the country's environment secretary George Eustice said.

"This needs to be a week when things move, when we break through some of these difficult issues and get a resolution and at least have some sort of headlines, if you like, of an agreement," Eustice told Sky News on Sunday.

"Otherwise, it gets quite difficult and we do start to run out of time to implement it," Eustice added.
First Published on Nov 15, 2020 03:20 pm

