Brexit | MPs reject Boris Johnson’s snap polls plan: What happens next

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's attempt to have a snap general election failed as he was not able to get the support of two-thirds of lawmakers in the House of Commons on September 4.

This extended the long-drawn Brexit process further.

What could happen next

The bill that could force Johnson to seek a three-month postponement of the Brexit date from the EU was passed by the House of Commons. It will now be debated by the Upper House – the House of Lords.

With Johnson’s proposal to suspend Parliament till mid-October having been accepted by Queen Elizabeth II, rebel lawmakers would have to push through this bill faster.

The Upper House has agreed to complete all stages of the legislation by 5 pm on September 6. This would give the House of Commons enough time to amend the bill based on the Upper House’s suggestions.

If passed in time, the bill would then be sent to the Queen. She could put the law into effect by September 9 (Monday).

This would force Johnson to delay UK’s exit from the EU to January 31, 2020. This is unless Parliament approves a new deal or supports a no-deal Brexit by October 19 – the current scheduled date of UK’s departure from EU.

While it is still possible for the UK to leave the EU without an agreement in place, now the question would be if it happens on October 31 or on January 31, if so.

However, the postponement that Johnson would have to seek from the EU would have to have unanimous approval from the other 27 member-states.

Snap polls could still take place

While Johnson’s attempt to have a snap general election has failed, Britain could still head for polls. The prime minister wanted the elections to be completed before the EU leaders’ summit in Brussels on October 17 and 18. That is why Johnson was keen on snap polls to happen on October 14 or 15.

However, Leader of Opposition and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that snap polls could happen only after the bill blocking no-deal Brexit is passed.

According to the BCC, Corbyn has said he would not want an election before the current October 31 Brexit deadline.