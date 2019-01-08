App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Brexit minister states UK not looking to extend Article 50

The Daily Telegraph reported that British and European officials are discussing the possibility of extending Britain's formal notice to withdraw from the EU amid fears a Brexit deal will not be approved by March 29.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
The United Kingdom will leave the European Union on March 29 and is not looking to extend the Article 50 exit process, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said on January 8.



"The government's policy is clear on this, the prime minister has said it on many an occasion: We are leaving the European Union on the 29th of March. We are not looking to extend," Barclay told Sky News.

When asked if any lawmakers in the Conservative Party had changed their minds on opposing May's deal, Barclay said: "Some have said they are much more open to but it is obviously challenging."
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 01:27 pm

tags #Brexit #Politics #world

