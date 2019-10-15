App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 12:37 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Brexit deal still possible this week, but more and more difficult: Michel Barnier

Speaking to reporters before a meeting of Europe ministers of the EU, Barnier said it was high time for London to "turn good intentions into a legal text."

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Reaching a divorce deal between Britain and the European Union is still possible this week, even if it more and more difficult, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on October 15.

Speaking to reporters before a meeting of Europe ministers of the EU, Barnier said it was high time for London to "turn good intentions into a legal text."

"Even if an agreement has been difficult, more and more difficult, it's still possible this week," Barnier said.

Close
"Reaching an agreement is still possible. Obviously, any agreement must work for all. The whole of the UK and the whole of the EU. Let me add also that it is high time to turn good intentions in a legal text," he said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 12:31 pm

tags #Brexit #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.