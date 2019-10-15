Brexit deal still possible this week, but more and more difficult: Michel Barnier

Reaching a divorce deal between Britain and the European Union is still possible this week, even if it more and more difficult, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on October 15.

Speaking to reporters before a meeting of Europe ministers of the EU, Barnier said it was high time for London to "turn good intentions into a legal text."

"Even if an agreement has been difficult, more and more difficult, it's still possible this week," Barnier said.