you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Brexit deal defeat makes "softer, later" exit more likely: Goldman Sachs

The bank maintains its base case scenario that "a close variant" of the current Brexit deal will ultimately command a majority in the House of Commons.

Reuters
A vote in Britain's parliament on January 15 crushing Prime Minister May's deal to leave the European Union has made a softer, later Brexit, or even no Brexit at all, slightly more likely, Goldman Sachs said on January 16.

"We think the prospect of a disorderly 'no deal' Brexit has faded further," Goldman Sachs' European economist Adrian Paul wrote in a note.

The bank maintains its base case scenario that "a close variant" of the current Brexit deal will ultimately command a majority in the House of Commons.

British lawmakers defeated Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit divorce deal by a heavy margin on January 15, triggering political chaos that could lead to a disorderly exit from the EU or even to a reversal of the 2016 decision to leave.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 03:39 pm

tags #Brexit #Goldman Sachs #world

