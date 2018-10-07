Brett Kavanaugh confirmed as US Supreme Court judge

Overcoming unprecedented opposition mounted by Democrats and a series of allegations of sexual assault, Judge Brett Kavanagh, 53, was confirmed by the Senate on the nine-member bench of the US Supreme Court.

Coming ahead of the crucial November 6 mid-term elections, the conformation of Kavanaugh as Supreme Court judge, albeit with a short majority, gives a major moral and political victory to President Donald Trump and his ruling Republican party.

"I applaud and congratulate the US Senate for confirming our great nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court," President Donald Trump said in a tweet, after Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate 50-48 votes, mostly on party partisan lines.

"Later Saturday, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!" he said, as he was joined by the White House in applauding the Senate for confirmation of Kavanaugh.

"The White House applauds the Senate for confirming President Trump's nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Later today, the President will sign his commission of appointment and he will be officially sworn in," Raj Shah, White House Spokesman said.

Talking to reporters at the White House, Trump called Kavanaugh "an extraordinary person" and "a great talent".

"I think he's going to make us all very proud. I also feel very strongly that, in the end, the process, it was really unattractive, but the extra week was something that I think was really good," he said. This is his second confirmed nomination for the US Supreme Court.

"A vote confirm Judge Kavanaugh today is also a vote to send a clear message about what the Senate is. This is an institution where the evidence and the facts matter... This is a chamber in which the politics of intimidation and personal destruction do not win the day," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described it as the saddest moment. "From start to finish, President Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court has been one of the saddest moments in the history of the Senate," he said.

"When the history of the Senate is written, this chapter will be a flashing red warning light of what to avoid. Truly, Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation is a low moment for the Senate, for the Court, for the country," Schumer said.

The Republican Majority has conducted one of the least transparent, least fair, most biased processes in Senate history, slanting the table from the very beginning to produce their desired result, he alleged.

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said the confirmation is "a profoundly heart-breaking day" for women, girls and families across America.

"Courageous women risked their safety and well-being to speak truth about this nomination. Tens of thousands more joined them to share their own harrowing stories of sexual assault, at great personal risk.

"Yet, Senate Republicans chose to send a clear message to all women: do not speak out, and if you do – do not expect to be heard, believed or respected," she said.

In confirming Judge Kavanaugh the Senate has confirmed a good man with an impeccable record of honoring the U.S. Constitution, Judicial Watch said.

Judge Kavanaugh's record shows him to be a believer in the rule of law, and I believe he will serve the American people with distinction, it said.

Welcoming the Senate confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Trump kept his promise by choosing an extremely qualified defender of the Constitution who will be a faithful advocate and champion for the rule of law.

"Justice Kavanaugh will make an excellent addition to the United States Supreme Court," McDaniel said.