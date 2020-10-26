Breach of contract: Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney says Apple characterises direct payment as theft, smuggling

Game developer and Fornite creator Epic Games admitted that it had breached a contract with Apple by introducing in-app purchases. However, the company defended its action saying that the software giant's contract restrictions were 'illegal'.

According to Epic's counsel, the company did so by issuing an advance notice to Apple, since otherwise, the latter would use its monopoly control to prevent that competition from happening.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epic Games Tim Sweeney said in a tweet: “What’s most disturbing about Apple’s position is that they seem to truly believe they ‘own’ all commerce involving phones they make, characterizing direct payment as theft, smuggling, and even shoplifting. It’s a crazy, misguided view.”

On October 25, the Fornite creators told a US-court that it did not steal anything from Apple.

“Apple’s repeated assertions of theft boil down to the extraordinary assertion that Epic’s collection of payments by players of Epic’s game to enjoy the work of Epic’s artists, designers, and engineers is the taking of something that belongs to Apple,” it said in a filing according to The Verge.

TechCrunch cited Epic Games' lawyers who said, “When Epic took steps to allow consumers on iOS devices to make those payments directly, it breached some of the contractual restrictions that Apple imposes on iOS developers. Epic did so because those contractual restrictions are unlawful. Epic chose to take a stand against Apple’s monopoly to illustrate that competition could exist on iOS, and that consumers would welcome and benefit from it.”