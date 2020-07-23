App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 08:58 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 again

Brazil registered 67,860 additional cases of the virus on Wednesday, along with 1,284 related deaths.

Reuters
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the third test he has taken since falling ill on July 7, a secretariat of the Communications Ministry said on Wednesday. "The test carried out on the president yesterday, on the 21st, showed a positive result," the statement said.

"President Bolsonaro is still in good condition, accompanied by the presidency’s medical team," it added.

Brazil registered daily record for confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, underlining the difficulty the region faces in controlling the pandemic.

Brazil registered 67,860 additional cases of the virus on Wednesday, along with 1,284 related deaths. That brought the total number of cases in Latin America's largest nation to 2,227,514, while deaths rose to 82,771.

On July 7, the former army captain tested positive for the virus and has since said he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug he has consistently promoted despite little proof of its effectiveness.</p><p>He tested positive again on Wednesday, a development that could disrupt a planned trip through Brazil's northeast this week.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 08:58 am

tags #Brazil #coronavirus #Jair Bolsonaro #world

