Brazilian Authorities Arrested the Rioters. Now They Want to Arrest Security Officials.

Paint and graffiti damage caused at the Supreme Court by supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia. Brazilian security forces locked down the area around Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court on January 9, a day after supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the seat of power in riots that triggered an international outcry. (Image: AFP)

Brazil — Brazilian authorities on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for two government security officials, zeroed in on people suspected of funding this week’s violent protests and asked a federal court to freeze the assets of the far-right former president, Jair Bolsonaro, a broad expansion of the investigation into the invasion of Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential offices by protesters on Sunday.

The moves showed that, a day after arresting hundreds of people suspected of taking part in Sunday’s riot in Brazil’s capital, Brasília, the nation’s top officials have now turned their focus to the political and business elites suspected of inspiring, organizing or aiding the rioters.

Alexandre de Moraes, a Brazilian Supreme Court justice, issued the warrants for the two security officials, including Anderson Torres, the man effectively in charge of security for the capital, in response to a request by federal police.

Moraes, a controversial figure who has been accused of severely overstepping his authority, said investigators had evidence that the officials knew violence was brewing but did nothing to stop it. He said that they were under investigation for terrorism, criminal association and offenses related to the violent overthrow of democracy.

Separately on Tuesday, a top public prosecutor asked a federal court to freeze Bolsonaro’s assets in connection with the investigation into the riots, though his office declined to explain why.

Protesters invaded government buildings under the false belief that October’s presidential election, which Bolsonaro lost, was rigged, their actions spurred in part because of his yearslong efforts to undermine the electorate’s faith in Brazil’s election systems.

The request to freeze Bolsonaro’s assets is now in the hands of a judge, but it is unclear whether the court has the legal power to block his accounts. And freezing assets, even if it were not challenged in court, could prove a lengthy and complex process.

Authorities are also expected to take action against more than 100 companies thought to have helped the protesters, including many believed to have transported rioters to the capital or to have provided them with free food and shelter, according to Brazilian media reports.

By Tuesday, the police had arrested 727 people in connection with the riots and were still questioning hundreds of others, the federal police said in a statement. Some 599 people who were detained for questioning had been released from custody.

This article first appeared in the New York Times.