Brazil to discuss association with OPEC later this year: Energy minister

Brazil will discuss possible cooperation with OPEC during a meeting with Saudi Arabia authorities later this year, the country's energy minister Bento Albuquerque said on Thursday.Brazil became a net exporter of oil in 2019. It aims to become one of the top five exporters of oil in 10 years, Albuquerque said in a speech at an industry event in Delhi.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 01:50 pm