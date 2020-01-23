App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Brazil to discuss association with OPEC later this year: Energy minister

Brazil became a net exporter of oil in 2019. It aims to become one of the top five exporters of oil in 10 years, Albuquerque said in a speech at an industry event in Delh

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
OPEC
OPEC

Brazil will discuss possible cooperation with OPEC during a meeting with Saudi Arabia authorities later this year, the country's energy minister Bento Albuquerque said on Thursday.

Brazil became a net exporter of oil in 2019. It aims to become one of the top five exporters of oil in 10 years, Albuquerque said in a speech at an industry event in Delhi.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 01:50 pm

tags #Bento Albuquerque #Brazil #energy minister #OPEC #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.