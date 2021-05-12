MARKET NEWS

Brazil suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women

The 35-year-old woman, who died on May 10, was 23 weeks pregnant, Anvisa said, adding that it had not been informed of any other adverse events involving pregnant women.

Reuters
May 12, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST
AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine contributed $275 million to first-quarter sales and shaved three cents per share from its earnings.

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that it had suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women after learning that a woman had died from a stroke in an incident seen as possibly related to the immunization.

TAGS: #AstraZeneca #Brazil #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News
first published: May 12, 2021 09:28 am

