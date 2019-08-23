App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 08:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Brazil president says France's Macron has 'colonialist mentality' over Amazon fires

"The French president's suggestion that Amazon issues be discussed at the G-7 without participation by the countries in the region evokes a colonialist mentality that is out of place in the 21st century," Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro blasted his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Thursday as having a "colonialist mentality" for rallying G-7 countries to address wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest.

Macron tweeted earlier Thursday that fires burning in the Amazon amount to an international crisis and should be discussed as a top priority when the G-7 countries meet this weekend in France.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 07:57 am

tags #World News

