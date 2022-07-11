Brazil party official shot dead as pre-election violence escalates

A local official from Brazil's leftist opposition Workers' Party (PT) was shot dead on July 9 by a federal prison guard who was shouting support for right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, according to state law enforcement and a witness.

Marcelo Arruda, a municipal guard and PT official, was celebrating his birthday party in the southern Brazilian city of Foz de Iguacu, in the state of Parana, when Jorge Jose da Rocha Guaranho entered the event and shot him dead.

According to a statement from Parana's public security department, Arruda and Guaranho "had a disagreement" at Arruda's birthday party, which resulted in both men being shot. Arruda died, while Guaranho was in intensive care.

Previously, the Workers' Party had said in a statement that Guaranho also died.

Arruda's death augurs badly ahead of an October general election that many expect to become highly fraught in politically polarized Brazil.

Leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is the PT's presidential candidate and currently leads Bolsonaro in polls.

Bolsonaro, who has long railed against Lula and his leftist allies, has floated the idea of not accepting any election loss, citing unfounded claims of election fraud and problems with Brazil's widely respected electronic voting system.

According to a state civil police report and a witness who spoke with Reuters, Guaranho appeared at the party, uninvited, pointing a gun while also shouting insults at those present and words in support of Bolsonaro.

Aluizio Palmar, a journalist at the party, told Reuters that a man arrived and started screaming in support of Bolsonaro, describing him as a "legend."

According to Palmar, the man left but returned about 15 or 20 minutes later, pointing a gun at Arruda.

Arruda ordered him to stop, identifying himself as a member of the security forces.

Both men then opened fire, according to a civil police report and security camera images circulated in local media, which showed them both injured, rolling around on the floor.

"Another dear comrade passed away this morning, a victim of intolerance, hatred and political violence," said the PT's national president Gleisi Hoffmann in a statement.

Bolsonaro's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.