Brazil halts trials of Chinese vaccine ‘Corovac’ after volunteer suffers serious adverse effects

Brazil has stopped trials of Chinese vaccine ‘Corovac’ after one of its volunteers suffered “serious adverse effects.”

Brazil on November 10 said it had stopped testing the vaccine, being developed by Sinovac Biotech after the “event” occurred on October 29, Bloomberg reported.

The country’s health agency did not give out more details but said the study was “interrupted in accordance with regulations” and analysis is ongoing on whether it should continue, the report said.

Serious adverse effects could mean a range of issues such as hospitalisation, long term or serious incapacitation, immediate risk of death and death.

Sinovac’s Brazilian production partner Instituto Butantan said it was “surprised by the decision” and is “looking into details of what happened.” Sinovac did not respond to queries, it added.

Notably however, Institute Director Dimas Covas in a previous TV interview said one volunteer died due to reasons unrelated to the vaccine, it added.

Trial halt is not uncommon and previously the UK halted testing of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson halted its US trials – both of which resumed after investigation.

However, the prospect with Corovac is alarming because China has already begun administering its candidate vaccines to a large population base as part of the country’s universal inoculation drive.

China has repeatedly hit back on criticisms that it is rushing public use of the vaccine candidates. As per the report, the country till October inoculated 60,000 and reported no serious adverse effects, China’s science ministry said.