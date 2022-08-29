Brazil groups call for greater philanthropy tie-ups with India

Leading Brazilian civil society organisations on Monday called on policymakers, charities and companies in India to invest in partnerships with its local and regional organisations on the road to meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

In an open letter, six Brazilian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) urge prospective partners to "take a closer look at the ground-breaking results" achieved in Brazil that could benefit from India's global leadership in technology and innovation. The letter follows a generous grant to all the NGOs by US philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, which they hope will be a catalyst for others to work with Brazilian organisations. Since June last year, Scott has donated almost USD 4 billion to 465 non-profits around the world.

We believe there is huge potential for partnership between India and Brazil across philanthropy and civil society, the open letter reads. Indian philanthropy's use of new-age models and cloud-based giving platforms represent strong dual cultures of giving and innovation. Our shared positions as pillars of Global South economies mean that our collaboration can truly shape the global future. That is why we urge groups in India to take a second look at partnering with Brazilian organisations that are achieving ground-breaking results, it notes.

The six NGOs behind the drive to reach out for Indian partnerships include Gerando Falces, Instituto Rodrigo Mendes, Instituto Sou da Paz, Lemann Foundation, Politize and Vetor Brasil. The organisations point out that beyond the headlines about the country's national politics, Brazil's thriving network of 820,000 civil society organisations is quietly cooperating on creative solutions to some of the world's greatest challenges like climate change, public health and economic inequality.

Brazil is the only country in the world on Top 10 lists for both GDP and inequality. Our membership in both worlds gives us first-hand knowledge of many crises, but also how to utilize resources, institutions and expertise to solve them. Brazil is therefore in a unique position to serve as a laboratory for the rest of the world as it tackles some of the greatest challenges in history, the open letter reads. As we approach the 2030 deadline for the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, time is running out to solve many of the planet's deep-rooted issues. We can't afford not to pool our knowledge in a world beset by such urgent threats, it adds.