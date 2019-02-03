App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2019 08:04 AM IST | Source: AP

Brazil dam collapse death toll rises to 121

In the coming days, heavy equipment and sniffer dogs will be used in areas where bodies are believed to be buried under tons of hardened mud.

Associated Press
Whatsapp

The death toll from the collapse of a dam holding back mining waste in southeastern Brazil has risen to 121, rescue officials said February 2. Another 226 people are missing.

Lt. Pedro Aihara of the Minas Gerais state Fire Department said that some bodies may never be found under the tons of mud that swept through a rural area of Brumadinho.

Aihara said the recovery mission will last more than a month and that no date has been set on when to call it off.

He added that environmental conditions and the decomposition of the bodies found will help determine when the search will end.

No one has been found alive since the day after the Jan. 25 collapse Aihara said rescue teams were focusing on an area believed to have been occupied by a locker room used by employees of mining company Vale SA.

"We believe a large number of victims will be found in this area," he said.

In the coming days, heavy equipment and sniffer dogs will be used in areas where bodies are believed to be buried under tons of hardened mud, he said.
First Published on Feb 3, 2019 07:50 am

tags #Brazil #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.