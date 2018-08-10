App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 09:55 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Brazil cuts deforestation emissions below 2020 targets

The Amazon, the world's largest tropical rainforest, and the Cerrado, South America's biggest savanna, soak up vast amounts of carbon dioxide and their preservation is seen as vital to the fight against climate change.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Burning forest is seen during
Burning forest is seen during "Operation Green Wave" conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, to combat illegal logging in Apui, Brazil on August 4, 2017. (Reuters)

Brazil cut its greenhouse gas emissions from deforestation in 2017 to levels below its internationally agreed 2020 climate change targets, the country's Environment Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil reduced its emission from deforestation in the Amazon rainforest by 610 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2), compared to its 2020 target of 564 million tonnes. In the Cerrado savanna, emissions were reduced 170 million tonnes of carbon dioxide versus a target of 104 million tonnes.

The Amazon, the world's largest tropical rainforest, and the Cerrado, South America's biggest savanna, soak up vast amounts of carbon dioxide and their preservation is seen as vital to the fight against climate change.

But destruction of the forest releases large quantities of CO2, one of the main greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming. Large-scale Amazon deforestation has made Brazil one of the world's top greenhouse gas emitters, due to fires and the spread of agriculture and cattle ranching.

related news

The 2020 emission goals were set out in the 2009 Copenhagen Accord to combat climate change. Under the more ambitious Paris Agreement in 2015 on climate change, Brazil has set goals for further steep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions for 2025 and 2030.

"The policy message is that we can and should remain in the Paris Agreement (because) it is possible to effectively implement the commitments that have been made," said Thiago Mendes, secretary of climate change in the Environment Ministry.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 09:51 am

tags #Brazil #World News

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.