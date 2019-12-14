App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 12:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Brazil Amazon deforestation climbs more than 100% in November over same month last year - government agency

The data released by INPE was collected through the DETER database, a system that publishes alerts on fires and other types of developments affecting the rainforest.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon jumped to the highest level for the month of November since record-keeping began in 2015, according to preliminary government data published on December 13.

Destruction of the world's largest tropical rainforest totalled 563 square kg (217.38 square miles) in November, 103 percent more than in the same month last year, according to the country's space research agency INPE.

That would bring total deforestation for the period from January to November to 8,934 square km, 83 percent more than in the same period in 2018 and an area almost the size of Puerto Rico.

Close

The data released by INPE was collected through the DETER database, a system that publishes alerts on fires and other types of developments affecting the rainforest.

related news

The DETER numbers are not considered official deforestation data. That comes from a different system called PRODES, also managed by INPE.

PRODES numbers released last month showed deforestation rose to its highest in over a decade this year, jumping 30 percent from 2018 to 9,762 square km.

Deforestation usually slows around November and December during the Amazon region's rainy season. The number for last month was unusually high.

Researchers and environmentalists blame right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro for emboldening ranchers and loggers by calling for the Amazon to be developed and for weakening the environmental agency Ibama.

Bolsonaro and Environment Minister Ricardo Salles have said previous governments played a role in deforestation's increase, saying policies including budget cuts at agencies like Ibama were in place well before the new government took office on Jan. 1.

Brazil's Environment Ministry had no immediate comment on December 13 on the DETER data for November.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 14, 2019 11:45 am

tags #Brazil #deforestation

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.