BP invests in city transportation app Whim

BP is investing 10 million euros in Finnish transportation app Whim as the oil and gas company seeks to expand its role in a future low-carbon world.

BP's new technology investments have so far focused on electric vehicle charging platforms such as FreeWire and PowerShare and reduction of emissions from oil and gas drilling.

Although the Whim investment is minuscule for the $135.20 billion company, it is a first step into ride sharing and app-driven technology.

Whim, which is developed by MaaS Global, offers customers a single platform to connect all available transport options in a city from taxis, buses, bikes and rental cars to ride-hailing services and shared e-scooters and e-bikes.

After launching Whim in Helsinki in 2017, MaaS Global has made the service available in Birmingham, Vienna and Antwerp.