BoycottFrenchProducts What various countries did amid calls for boycott of French products

Calls for boycott of French products began emerging on social media after France’s President Emmanuel Macron made remarks against Islam while criticising the killing of teacher Samuel Paty in Paris by radical Islamists.

Paty, 47, was murdered by a radicalised youth on October 16 for showing students caricatures of Prophet Muhammad – an act regarded as blasphemous in Islam. The 18-year-old of Chechen origin was shot dead by police.

Macron praised the history teacher as “the face of the Republic who believed in knowledge.”



The events led to social media calls for boycott of French products across the Middle East – something Macron responded to tweeting: “We will not give in, ever. We respect all differences in a spirit of peace. We do not accept hate speech and defend reasonable debate. We will always be on the side of human dignity and universal values.”

Here is what various countries’ response to the issue has been so far:

> Some French products such as hair and beauty items have been removed from a few shops in Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar on October 25, the BBC reported.

> As per Al Jazeera, English and Arabic hashtags demanding #BoycottFrenchProducts and #ExceptGodsMessenger trended in Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

> Saudi Arabia also saw online calls for boycott of French supermarket chain Carrefour, which trended on second spot, BBC said.

> Saudi Arabia-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) termed Macron’s statement as “France’s continued attack against Muslims by insulting religious symbols,” as per Al Jazeera.

> Specifically in Kuwait, major retail union the Union of Consumer Co-operative Societies told BBC it will boycott French goods due to “repeated insults against the Prophet Muhammad.”

> Kuwait’s foreign ministry said: “support of abuses and discriminatory policies that link Islam to terrorism represents a falsification of reality, insults the teachings of Islam, and offends the feelings of Muslims around the world”.

> Members and board of directors of the Al-Naeem Cooperative Society in Kuwait have decided to boycott all French products and to remove them from supermarket shelves, as per Al Jazeera.

> Al Jazeera reported Kuwait’s Dahiyat al-Thuhr association said it will remove all French products from the market and branches until further notice because of “Macron’s position and support for offensive cartoons against our beloved prophet.”

> In Qatar, the Wajbah Dairy company in Qatar pledged to boycott French products and provide alternatives; while Al Meera Consumer Goods Company stated it had “immediately withdrawn French products from our shelves until further notice,” as per Al Jazeera.

> Qatar University administration has indefinitely postponed its French Cultural Week due to the “deliberate abuse of Islam and its symbols”, as per Al Jazeera.

> Politicians in Pakistan and Turkey have accused Macron of not respecting the freedom of belief of French Muslims and marginalising them, BBC reported.

> Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan went further to tell Macron to “seek mental checks” for his views. In retaliation France withdrew its ambassador from the country on October 24.

> In a statement, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) rejected Macron’s statement, as per Al Jazeera calling it “irresponsible”, especially “at a time when efforts must be directed towards promoting culture, tolerance and dialogue between cultures and religions.”

> Small protests against France were also seen in the Gaza Strip, Libya and northern Syria, BBC said.

The French foreign ministry however has termed the boycott as “baseless” and being “pushed by a radical minority.”