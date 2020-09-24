172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|bottled-water-billionaire-zhong-shanshan-pips-jack-ma-to-become-chinas-richest-5881501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 07:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bottled water billionaire Zhong Shanshan pips Jack Ma to become China's richest

Zhong's Nongfu Spring, which claims to be number one in China's massive bottled water market, is ubiquitous across a country where most people shun tap water for health reasons.

AFP

A businessman who spun his wealth from bottled water and vaccines has usurped tech tycoon Jack Ma as China's richest man, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed September 24.

Nongfu Spring founder Zhong Shanshan's net worth has hit $58.7 billion after a massive listing by the bottled water company in Hong Kong earlier this month.

Close

This makes him $2 billion richer than previous number one, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, the wealth index said.

Zhong's Nongfu Spring, which claims to be number one in China's massive bottled water market, is ubiquitous across a country where most people shun tap water for health reasons.

The company raised nearly $1.1 billion in its initial public offering.

Zhong is also the chairman of Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Co. Ltd., a vaccine manufacturer that listed on the mainland in April.

It is developing a Covid-19 vaccine nasal spray in conjunction with a prominent university.

Zhong, a 66-year-old former reporter from Zhejiang who state media say was also once a construction worker, is often referred to by Chinese media as a "lone wolf" for his rare public appearances and reluctance to be interviewed.

He founded Nongfu in 1996, just as China's bottled water market began to take off.

First Published on Sep 24, 2020 07:54 pm

tags #China #Jack Ma #Nongfu Spring #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.