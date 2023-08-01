English
    Bosch opens chip test centre in Malaysia

    Bosch currently carries out most of the final testing of its semiconductors from its factories in the German cities of Reutlingen, Germany, Suzhou, China and Hungary.

    Reuters
    August 01, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
    Robert Bosch has opened a new test centre for chips and sensors in Malaysia for 65-million-euro ($71.62 million) and plans to invest a further 285 million euros by the middle of next decade, the German technology group announced on Tuesday.

    Up to 400 jobs will be created by the mid-2030s, it added.

    Bosch currently carries out most of the final testing of its semiconductors from its factories in the German cities of Reutlingen, Germany, Suzhou, China and Hungary.

    Those locations will be joined by the new test centre in Penang, for which Bosch is receiving funding from Malaysia.

