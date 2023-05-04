English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Bosch looks to growth in cars, heating systems

    The transformation of energy systems to protect the climate creates business potential, Bosch Chief Executive Stefan Hartung said, making clear that opportunities lay in both the electrification of cars and heating systems.

    Reuters
    May 04, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
    Bosch looks to growth in cars, heating systems

    Bosch looks to growth in cars, heating systems

    German technology group Robert Bosch expects 6% to 9% revenue growth this year from 88.2 billion euros ($97.49 billion) in 2022 and an EBIT margin of 5%, up from 4.3% last year, it said on Thursday thanks to growth in both its cars and heating systems businesses.

    The transformation of energy systems to protect the climate creates business potential, Bosch Chief Executive Stefan Hartung said, making clear that opportunities lay in both the electrification of cars and heating systems.

    "Growth is not only on the road, even though we are very successful there," he said.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Bosch #cars #growth #World News
    first published: May 4, 2023 01:53 pm