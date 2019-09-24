Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament unlawful: UK Supreme Court

In a major setback to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain's Supreme Court on September 24 ruled that his suspension of Parliament was illegal. The top court added that the suspension of Parliament was "void and of no effect."

The ruling is a major blow to the prime minister who had suspended Parliament for five weeks, claiming it was a routine closure.

Britain's highest court ruled that Johnson's government had actually shut Parliament to squelch debate on its Brexit policy.

Senior Judge Brenda Hale said the suspension "was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification."

Judge Hale also said that the ruling means Parliament was never legally suspended and is technically still sitting. She said lawmakers could decide when to reconvene.

The unanimous decision by the 11 judges is a devastating blow for the government.

Johnson has refused to say whether he will resign if he is found to have broken the law, or will seek to shut down Parliament again.

The case marks a historic confrontation between the prime minister, the courts, and Parliament over their rights and responsibilities.