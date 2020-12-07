PlusFinancial Times
Boris Johnson, Ursula Von Der Leyen To Hold Brexit Call At 1600 GMT

The pair are due to take stock of post-Brexit trade talks, with time running out to strike a deal before Britain leaves the EU single market on December 31.

AFP
Dec 7, 2020 / 06:31 PM IST

EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak by phone at 5.00 pm Brussels time (1600 GMT) on Monday, an EU spokesman said.

The pair are due to take stock of post-Brexit trade talks, with time running out to strike a deal before Britain leaves the EU single market on December 31.
AFP
