Boris Johnson says he'll tell Donald Trump: Hands off UK health service

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he'll tell US President Donald Trump that the UK's state-funded health service will be off the table in any future trade negotiations. The Conservative prime minister also says the US will have to open its markets to British goods if it wants to make a deal.

Johnson says he will draw his red lines for the protectionist president when the two leaders meet this week at the United Nations General Assembly.

Johnson is keen to secure a trade deal with the US after Brexit.