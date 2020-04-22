Boris Johnson on way back to work, speaks to Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday and thanked him for his good wishes while he was recovering from the coronavirus as the two leaders agreed on the importance of a coordinated international response to the pandemic that has infected over 2.5 million people worldwide.

Johnson, 55, is gradually engaging with government officials and his Cabinet as he prepares for a full-time return from his convalescence following his COVID-19 hospitalisation, Downing Street said on Tuesday.

He will not be resuming formal government duties yet but spoke to Trump on the phone to thank him for his get-well wishes during his illness.

“The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this afternoon, and thanked him for his good wishes while he was unwell,” said a Downing Street spokesperson.

“The leaders agreed on the importance of a coordinated international response to coronavirus, including through the G7 – which the US currently chairs. They also discussed continued UK-US cooperation in the fight against the pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

The two leaders also committed to continue working together to strengthen the US-UK bilateral relationship, including by signing a free trade agreement “as soon as possible”.

This was the first conversation between the two leaders after Johnson's recovery from the coronavirus.

During the call, the two leaders reaffirmed their close cooperation through the G7 and G20 to reopen global economies and ensure that medical care and supplies reach all those in need, the White House said.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson also discussed bilateral and global issues, including our shared commitment to reaching a United States-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement,” it said.

Johnson is also scheduled to hold his weekly audience with Queen Elizabeth II over the phone later this week.

"He has been receiving updates from Number 10 on the coronavirus response and has spoken with the First Secretary of State (Dominic Raab) and senior members of his team," Johnson's official Downing Street spokesperson said.

On Monday, Johnson sent a message of condolence to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the “very sad loss of life” in the shooting in Canada.

However, it was stressed that the UK prime minister would be "continuing his recovery at Chequers and isn't formally doing government work", with Raab continuing to be in charge as his deputy.

Johnson has been recuperating at his prime ministerial country residence in Buckinghamshire since his discharge from St. Thomas' Hospital in London last week, after he tested positive for coronavirus and had to be shifted into intensive care for a few days as his condition worsened.

It is customary for the UK prime minister to hold a weekly audience with the monarch, which had been transformed into telephone engagements as the coronavirus lockdown came into force last month.

Johnson will now be resuming the phone audience with the Queen, who turned 94 on Tuesday, after a three-week hiatus due to his illness.

Globally, the virus has infected over 2.5 million people and the disease has claimed over 170,000 lives.

