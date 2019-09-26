App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 08:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Boris Johnson loses new parliamentary vote, over party conference

The vote could force the party to shorten its party conference, which is scheduled to last from Sunday to Wednesday, or even cancel it altogether.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday lost yet another vote in parliament over a government request for a three-day recess to allow his Conservative party to hold its annual conference. The government lost the vote, which could affect the timing of the conference in Manchester, by 306 votes to 289.

The vote could force the party to shorten its party conference, which is scheduled to last from Sunday to Wednesday, or even cancel it altogether. There is no obligation for MPs to be in recess during the party conferences but it is customary.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled "unlawful, void and of no effect" Johnson's decision to suspend parliament earlier this month in the run-up to Brexit.

Close
Following the judgement, MPs reconvened on Wednesday for an ill-tempered debate in which Johnson accused his opponents of trying to reverse the result of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 08:29 pm

tags #Boris Johnson #Brexit #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.