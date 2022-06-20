English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Boris Johnson has sinus operation at London hospital

    Johnsons spokesman, Max Blain, said the prime minister was back at his 10 Downing Street home and resting after the routine procedure.

    Associated Press
    June 20, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had an operation on his sinuses under general anaesthetic on Monday, his office said.

    Johnsons spokesman, Max Blain, said the prime minister was back at his 10 Downing Street home and resting after the routine procedure.

    He said the operation had been scheduled in advance and was performed by medics working for the state-funded National Health Service at a London hospital.

    Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab filled in for Johnson during the operation.

    Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care with the coronavirus in April 2020. Blain said Mondays procedure was unrelated to COVID-19.

    Close
    Johnson, 58, is due to travel to a Commonwealth conference in Rwanda later this week and to attend Group of Seven and NATO summits later this month.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #Boris Johnson #United Kingdom
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 05:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.