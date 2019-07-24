App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Boris Johnson gets blanket coverage in Iran as 'Britain's Trump'

The former foreign secretary takes power amid a tense standoff with Tehran over British authorities' seizure of an Iranian tanker in early July and Iran's detention of a UK-flagged ship in the Gulf last week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Iranian newspapers gave blanket coverage to news that Boris Johnson would become British prime minister on July 24, with many comparing him to US President Donald Trump.

The former foreign secretary takes power amid a tense standoff with Tehran over British authorities' seizure of an Iranian tanker in early July and Iran's detention of a UK-flagged ship in the Gulf last week.

Dailies across Iran's political spectrum splashed his election to lead the Conservative Party -- propelling him to the office of prime minister -- across their front covers.

Close

"British Trump," read the banner of reformist Sazandegi, over a full-page picture of Johnson celebrating his win.

related news

The conservative Jaam-e Jam published a picture edited to show Johnson casting a shadow in the shape of Trump's profile on a wall behind him, with the title "Mimicking Trump".

The reformist Etemaad's headline read "Elected by hardliners", with an editorial predicting Johnson's tenure would be short-lived.

The ultra-conservative Resaalat published a cartoon of Johnson in the guise of a British butler, being patted on the head by Trump at his desk in the Oval Office.

"B team now has five members," it said, echoing a term Foreign Minister Javad Zarif regularly uses for senior officials in the US and its allies who share a hard line on Iran.

They include US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Saudi and Abu Dhabi crown princes Mohammed bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed.

The unfolding crisis with Iran will be, along with Brexit, one of the most pressing tasks facing Johnson as he takes power.

The flare-up comes amid rising hostilities between Iran and the United States, after Trump withdrew from the 2015 deal aimed at limiting Tehran's nuclear programme and began reimposing sanctions.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.