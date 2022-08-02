Border crossings from Ukraine since war began passes 10 million mark - UN agency

A woman stands near a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 12. (Image: Reuters)

The number of border crossings from Ukraine has surpassed 10 million for the first time since Russia invaded the country, the UN Refugee Agency reported on Tuesday.

A total of 10,107,957 border crossings from Ukraine have been recorded since Feb. 24, the agency's tally showed.