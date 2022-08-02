English
    Border crossings from Ukraine since war began passes 10 million mark - UN agency

    The UN Refugee Agency has reported that the number of border crossings from Ukraine has surpassed 10 million for the first time since Russia invaded the country.

    August 02, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
    A woman stands near a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 12. (Image: Reuters)

    A woman stands near a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 12. (Image: Reuters)

    The number of border crossings from Ukraine has surpassed 10 million for the first time since Russia invaded the country, the UN Refugee Agency reported on Tuesday.

    A total of 10,107,957 border crossings from Ukraine have been recorded since Feb. 24, the agency's tally showed.

     
