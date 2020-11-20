PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Watch Dr C K Narayan talk about Profitable Strategies for Active Trading on Friday, 20th November at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Booker Prize 2020: Scottish writer Douglas Stuart wins for 'Shuggie Bain' set in Thatcher-era Glasgow

The Booker Prize 2020 was awarded to Scottish writer Douglas Stuart for 'Shuggie Bain', a novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in 1980s Glasgow.

Moneycontrol News
Cover image of Douglas Stuart's
Cover image of Douglas Stuart's "Shuggie Bain" novel released by Grove. (Image: Grove via AP)

The Booker Prize 2020 was awarded to Scottish writer Douglas Stuart for Shuggie Bain, a novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in 1980s Glasgow. The novel was turned down by 32 publishers before being picked.

Stuart, 44, won the prestigious $66,000 award for his first published novel, the product of a decade of work. He was the only United Kingdom-born author on a United States-dominated list of six finalists for the prize.

"Laying bare the ruthlessness of poverty, the limits of love, and the hollowness of pride, Shuggie Bain is a blistering and heartbreaking debut, and an exploration of the unsinkable love that only children can have for their damaged parents," the judges said.

Close

The prize, considered a leading literary award, has been awarded annually for over 50 years to the best novel of the year written in English and published in the United Kingdom or Ireland. It was previous known as the Man Booker Prize between 2002 and 2019 and the Booker–McConnell Prize between 1969 and 2001.

related news

A former fashion designer who is based in New York, Stuart drew on his own experiences growing up gay in economically ravaged Margaret Thatcher-era Glasgow for the story of young Shuggie and his relationship with his alcoholic mother, Agnes.

Stuart dedicated the book to his mother, who died when he was 16. “My mother is in every page of this book, and without her I wouldn’t be here and my work wouldn’t be here,” Stuart said, declaring himself “absolutely stunned” to win.

Besides Stuart's Shuggie Bain, this year’s shortlists were: The New Wilderness by Diane Cook, This Mournable Body by Tsitsi Dangarembga, Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi, The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste and Real Life by Brandon Taylor.

The judging panel comprised Margaret Busby, Lee Child, Sameer Rahim, Lemn Sissay and Emily Wilson.

In 2019, the Booker Prize for Fiction was awarded to The Testaments by Margaret Atwood and Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 08:44 am

tags #Current Affairs #literature #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.