Bond traders dismiss Fed’s hawkish tone, bet on 2023 rate cuts

Bloomberg
Dec 15, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

The policy sensitive two-year Treasury yield initially surged after the Fed’s quarterly forecasts released Wednesday showed officials expect the central bank to raise its key rate to over 5% in 2023, according to the median estimate of policy makers. That’s well above what futures traders are pricing in.

Bond investors just don’t seem to buy what the Federal Reserve is selling: that monetary-policy rates will keep moving higher and stay there for an extended period.

But yields soon erased their increase, even as Powell signaled the central bank still has “some ways to go” in its campaign to rein in the fastest bout of inflation since the early 1980s. Other bonds saw yields down on the day after the Fed Chair’s press conference. Yields ticked up on Thursday in Asia, with the two-year climbing two basis points to 4.23%.

The reaction likely reflects some signals in the Fed’s forecasts that point to a slowdown in growth, which may have bolstered speculation that the central bank will still wind up cutting rates next year to get the economy going again. Officials cut their 2023 growth forecasts, for example, and see an expansion of just 0.5%, and increased their prediction for the unemployment rate. The median estimate for the Fed’s policy rate in 2024 is also now around 4.1%.

The dot-plot revisions and downgrades for growth and employment are “as close to a recession call from the Fed as I can ever recall,” said George Goncalves, head of US macro strategy at MUFG Securities Americas Inc. “This is a Fed that wants to make sure the inflation job is done.”