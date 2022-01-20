Bombing in Pakistan's Lahore kills 2, wounds 26

Representative image

A powerful bomb went off in a crowded bazar in Pakistan's second largest city of Lahore on Thursday, killing at least two people and wounding 26 others, police and rescue officials said.

Abid Khan, a senior police official, said the dead and wounded had been transported to a nearby hospital, where some were listed in critical condition. Officers are still trying to determine what kind of device was used for the attack, he added.

According to witnesses, the blast was so powerful that it damaged several shops near the eastern city's famous Anarkali bazar.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but it comes days after the Pakistani Taliban shot dead three officers in the capital, Islamabad, as well as the northwest region bordering Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Taliban, who have been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power across the border in Afghanistan, warned this week they could carry out more attacks in the near future.