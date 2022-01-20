MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Bombing in Pakistan's Lahore kills 2, wounds 26

The dead and wounded had been transported to a nearby hospital, where some were listed in critical condition.

Associated Press
January 20, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

A powerful bomb went off in a crowded bazar in Pakistan's second largest city of Lahore on Thursday, killing at least two people and wounding 26 others, police and rescue officials said.

Abid Khan, a senior police official, said the dead and wounded had been transported to a nearby hospital, where some were listed in critical condition. Officers are still trying to determine what kind of device was used for the attack, he added.

ALSO READ: Pakistan's FIA to launch crackdown on crypto dealers

According to witnesses, the blast was so powerful that it damaged several shops near the eastern city's famous Anarkali bazar.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but it comes days after the Pakistani Taliban shot dead three officers in the capital, Islamabad, as well as the northwest region bordering Afghanistan.

Close
The Pakistani Taliban, who have been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power across the border in Afghanistan, warned this week they could carry out more attacks in the near future.
Associated Press
Tags: #Anarkali bazar #Lahore #Lahore Blast #Pakistan Blast
first published: Jan 20, 2022 05:59 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.