BoJ's Yukitoshi Funo: Global recovery delayed, no sign of it happening yet

Bank of Japan board member Yukitoshi Funo said on October 3 that the global economy has shown no sign of a pick-up as its recovery has been delayed, and that the bruising Sino-US trade war holds the key to its outlook.
Funo declined to comment on whether the central bank would ease policy further at its next policy-setting meeting at the end of October, which he said would be a "very important" meeting.Funo was speaking at a news conference after meeting business leaders in Matsue, western Japan.
First Published on Oct 3, 2019 12:23 pm