App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 08:45 AM IST | Source: Reuters

BoJ's low-rate policy not behind megabank's fee moves: Taro Aso

Aso made the comment after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) confirmed it was weighing such a move, following a report in the Nikkei business daily that the bank was considering fees on dormant accounts and other services.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he did not believe the central bank's negative interest rate policy was behind a megabank's decision to consider implementing fees on some banking services.

Aso made the comment after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) confirmed it was weighing such a move, following a report in the Nikkei business daily that the bank was considering fees on dormant accounts and other services.

Years of the central bank's heavy money printing have failed to fire up inflation and crushed long-term interest rates near zero, drawing criticism from financial institutions for narrowing their margins and hurting their profits.

Close

Asked whether ill-effects of the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy were affecting individuals through deterioration in financial institutions' profits, Aso said: "I'm not aware of that."

related news

"It costs a certain amount of fees to manage dormant accounts, In that sense, just because some bank is considering imposing fees, that doesn't immediately mean that something's wrong with bank management," he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Low interest rates have made it difficult for regional banks, who face a declining population in their regions, to rely on conventional bank management that counts on interest rate differentials.

However, Aso said: "I don't think (the case of) such a big bank as Mitsubishi was caused by low interest rates."

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 6, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Bank of Japan #BOJ #Taro Aso #World News

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.