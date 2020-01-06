BoJ's Haruhiko Kuroda says will guide policy carefully with eye on Iran tensions

"Conditions regarding the U.S.-China trade tensions and geopolitical risks are such that we can't have any preset idea on how things could unfold," Kuroda said in brief remarks at a New Year's gathering of commercial bankers.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank would conduct monetary policy "carefully" while scrutinising overseas economic risks, such as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran."Conditions regarding the U.S.-China trade tensions and geopolitical risks are such that we can't have any preset idea on how things could unfold," Kuroda said in brief remarks at a New Year's gathering of commercial bankers.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 09:00 am