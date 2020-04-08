BoJ says it will scale back operations amid coronavirus pandemic

The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it would scale back some operations in the wake of the government's decision to declare a state of emergency.
The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it would scale back some operations in the wake of the government's decision to declare a state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic."But we will continue operations deemed necessary as a central bank, under close coordination with the central and local governments, as well as with financial institutions," the BOJ said in a statement.
First Published on Apr 8, 2020 08:20 am