BoJ keeps policy steady, signals chance of easing in October

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday but said it would re-examine economic and price developments more thoroughly at its next policy meeting, signalling the chance of expanding stimulus as early as October.

As expected, the BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and a pledge to guide 10-year government bond yields under a policy dubbed yield curve control (YCC).

Announcing its decision, the central bank said in a statement that it was becoming necessary to pay "closer attention" to the chance that the economy will lose sufficient momentum to achieve the BOJ's 2% inflation target.

"Taking this situation into account, the BOJ will re-examine economic and price developments at its next policy meeting" when it reviews its long-term growth and price forecasts, it said.

The BOJ's announcement came hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to sustain a record-long economic expansion and insure against risks such as weak global growth and resurgent trade tensions.

The decision to maintain its interest rate targets was made by a 7-2 vote, with board members Goushi Kataoka and Yutaka Harada dissenting.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the bank's policy decision.

GLOBAL GLOOM HEIGHTENS

Market expectations of imminent easing grew after the BOJ pledged in July to act pre-emptively to fend off risks that could knock the economy off the path toward achieving its elusive 2% inflation target.

BOJ officials have said solid domestic demand is offsetting some of the weakness in exports, helping to sustain moderate economic expansion.

But waning hopes for a near-term rebound in global growth, and concerns about the impact a domestic sales tax hike in October, have made BOJ policymakers more open to discussing expanding stimulus, sources say.

Exports fell for a ninth straight month in August, while business morale hit the weakest level in 6-1/2 years. Disinflationary pressures are also on the rise again with surveys showing companies have cut selling prices for three straight months in a bid to salvage orders.